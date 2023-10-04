NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old man has been indicted for the overdose death of a woman over Christmas last year.

According to Davidson County court records, Johnny Wayne Tucker was indicted on two counts related to the death of a woman via fentanyl, including one count of murder.

The indictment states Tucker supplied the woman with the fentanyl that ultimately caused her death last December. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance in the state of Tennessee.

According to Metro Nashville Police, first responders were called to a Curb Victory Hall residence last Christmas morning, where they found 35-year-old Caroline Black unconscious. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died two days later. Her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

Tucker, also a resident of Curb Victory Hall, is alleged to have supplied Black with lethal fentanyl-laced heroin, according to Metro.

Tucker was booked into the Metro Jail Tuesday, according to online records. The case is being handled by detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit, a component of the Specialized Investigations Division that works to identify the drug sources in overdose deaths.