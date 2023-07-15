A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are trying to track down the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian from Cheatham County early Saturday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, along Murfreesboro Pike under Interstate 24.

According to officials, 66-year-old Paul Kenneth Streeval of Kingston Springs, was hit by an unknown vehicle while walking on the right side of the I-24 East exit ramp.

Police did not mention the make, model, or color of the vehicle involved in the crash, but they said it will be missing the front passenger headlight and probably has damage on the front passenger side.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information about this deadly hit-and-run, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.