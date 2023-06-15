NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday is a special day in Nashville: 6/15 or 6-1-5, and Nashville businesses and teams are celebrating.

Nashville Sounds

The Nashville Sounds will have a giveaway for the first attendees at their games against the Gwinnett Stripers. Thursday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a short sleeve Hit City hoodie.

Then Saturday, the Sounds will celebrate 615 Day with a block party in front of First Horizon Park. From 3:30-5:30 p.m., fans can enjoy inflatables, live music, face painting, hair braiding, food trucks and more. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free NashVegas shirt.

Finally, on Sunday, The Sounds will sign autographs before the game for all families who want one. Then after the game, they will let Kids Round the Bases.

Assembly Food Hall

All day long at Assembly Food Hall inside Fifth & Broadway, celebrate 615 Day with $6.15 drink specials throughout the food hall. Additionally, parking inside Fifth & Broadway retail garage will be just $6.15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Tennessee residents. Guests should visit the Music City Shop on the second floor to receive a parking validation with their Tennessee ID.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will donate 10% of all sales from its four Nashville locations to local nonprofits Hello In There Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, STARS Nashville, and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Nash Collection inside Fifth & Broadway will offer 20% off their total i-store purchase with a valid Tennessee ID. You must mention the offer in order to receive the discount.

Music City Shop will donate $6.15 from the purchase of select Project 615 attire to W.O. Smith Music School.

Kernel’s Popcorn will have medium-sized bags of popcorn for $6.15—in-store only.

Vanderbilt Athletics

Vanderbilt will have exclusive offers on season passes for football, men’s, and women’s basketball—$615 for two season tickets per sport. Additionally, there is an exclusive offer for two tickets to the Hawaii or the Texas A&M games, starting at $30.

There is also a special scavenger hunt around Nashville, the department said. Six Vanderbilt Athletics prize packs will be located around Nashville for people to find. If you are one of the lucky winners of the scavenger hunt, post the find on social media for a chance to be entered to win a special grand prize at the end of the day. The winner will be contacted through social media, per the department.

The items will be located at Ryman Auditorium, The Parthenon, Vanderbilt Campus, Pedestrian Bridge, 5th & Broadway, and the “I Believe In Nashville” mural.

The prize packs include a clear bag, a cell phone wallet, a bucket hat, keychain, sticker sheet, magnet, koozie, and a voucher for the enter-to-win grand prize.

Cashville Etc.

$VILLE will celebrate 615 Day from 6-10 p.m. with multiple DJs, installations and special guest performances at its Germantown store. DJs Hud, Nytelyfe, AB, Perm and Causey will all be there. Located at 100 Taylor St. Nashville, TN 37208