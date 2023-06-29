NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search warrant led authorities to recover more than 6,000 grams of what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine in South Nashville.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Scotwood Drive Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Once inside the home, authorities made contact with multiple people, including 42-year-old Nora Hernandez.

Inside the residence, police found 6,000 grams of a crystalline substance, believed to be crystal meth, inside the primary bedroom, according to the arrest document.

Officials said Hernandez admitted the drugs belonged to her after the search and also admitted to being involved in the sale of the drugs, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hernandez is facing a felony drug charge with a bond set at $150,000.