NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 60-year-old man was found shot outside a Nashville home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened along Combs Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Metro police reported officers found Bruce Woodland, 60, injured outside of a home where he was staying. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Woodland reportedly had a visitor earlier in the day, but that person was not at the scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.