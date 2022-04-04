NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators charged a 60-year-old man with aggravated arson in connection with an apartment fire on Benton Avenue.

According to NFD, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Benton Avenue just after 10 p.m. on March 4.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building’s sprinkler system activated and water flowing from an apartment. When firefighters searched the apartment, they discovered a fire sprinkler had put out a small fire on the bed.

Investigators were able to review video surveillance footage and saw a man entering and exiting the apartment. The video did not show anyone else entering the apartment.

Shortly after the man left the apartment, strobe lights from the fire alarm system began to flash and water from the sprinkler system could be seen running from under the door to the apartment. No injuries were reported.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Witnesses were able to identify the man seen on video as James Hammonds. He will be served with an aggravated arson warrant at the Davidson County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated for unrelated aggravated assault and felony parole violation charges. He is being held without bond for the parole violation.