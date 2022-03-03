NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a story of courage that sounds like it’s straight out of a movie. A network of Nashvillians works to rescue more than 60 orphans in Ukraine.

“I couldn’t write a movie script and made this up the way this actually all went down,” said Scooter Brown — a recording artist and Marine veteran who lives in Nashville.

It all happened with a handful of people who live in Nashville, including a bar owner, brewery owner, a musician and military veterans.

The rescue was dubbed ‘Operation Grandma’s House,’ made possible with the help of a Ukrainian taxi driver.

“We knew anytime there’s a war there are orphans caught in the middle and orphans created,” said Matt Murphy, Founder and CEO of Operation Light Shine.

One of those orphans was a nine-year-old boy familiar to a Nashville family — the Browns.

“The last child we hosted was from Ukraine he was an amazing piece of our family and felt like it from day one,” Brown said, adding that the hosting was done through the organization New Horizons for Children.

So, he teamed up with Matt Murphy’s Operation Light Shine and a host of others to get the boy and the rest of the children out of harm’s way.

Brown and his former host child from Ukraine

“The caretaker that has all their paperwork for them to safely get out of the country is trapped in a bunker with two children in Kyiv, which is being under assault by Russian forces, warriors and bombs, and he asked if we could help, and of course, I said yes,” Murphy told News 2.

Plan A was to work with Ukrainian special operations forces and secret service, but the war with Russia intensified, and with war, there’s always a plan B.

“We contacted a taxi driver who had lost his wife two days prior to a Russian attack,” Murphy said. “He drove into rocket attacks in Kyiv got them out of the bunker, and we called it Operation Grandma’s House because we literally took them to these ladies’ grandmother’s house about two hours south of the city.”

On Wednesday morning, the orphans made it across the border safely to Poland where Brown was reunited with the boy.

“The kids hadn’t had a meal in days… basically had to leave with shirts on their backs not knowing if they’ll ever get to go home,” Brown said.

Turns out, home isn’t a place — it’s where the heart is.

“It’s the people you know, it is the people that are involved in this, whether it’s my staff or partners or any other organization and foundations we work with,” Murphy said. “Our ‘Unique Missionary,’ as we call him, we don’t put his face on anything or say his name because he goes around the world and does great things, you know. He had his hands all over this. God was with him and it’s just amazing what we’re able to accomplish when you bring the right people together and do the right things.”