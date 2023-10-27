NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five teenage boys were taken into custody near Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Friday morning after police tracked down a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), these five minors are suspected of being involved in several armed robberies reported in the Hermitage, South Nashville, and Midtown Hills precincts.

Officials said detectives from the Violent Crimes Division found a black Nissan Rogue that had been stolen in an early morning carjacking on Sunday, Oct. 22 in a parking lot at an Arbor Crest Boulevard apartment complex.

Authorities said they spike-stripped the SUV as it left an apartment complex in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike, but the Nissan turned onto Murfreesboro Pike and then onto Foothill Drive.

Even though officers on the ground didn’t pursue the vehicle, a police helicopter reportedly followed it to the dead end of Foothill Drive, where six individuals fled into Shadowbluff Apartments in the 200 block of Plus Park Boulevard.

A large police presence was reported in the area near the I-24/I-40 split around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. According to officials, detectives requested assistance from South Precinct patrol officers, who established a perimeter.

The MNPD said five of the six teens were caught with the help of the police helicopter, patrol officers, and K-9 officers.

During an interview, one of the suspects told authorities he and others had tossed their guns to the ground as they ran from police. Detectives ended up recovering two pistols and one rifle, as seen in the photo shared by officials:

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police, Jesus Alvarado and Selvin Alexander-Popmac, both 15 years old, are charged with carjacking; a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged with joyriding and evading arrest; and charges are pending against another 17-year-old.

The MNPD said additional charges are expected in connection with this ongoing investigation.