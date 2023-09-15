NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on Clarksville Pike Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of Clarksville Pike.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as Mary Wheeler, 56, of Clarksville.

Investigators believe Wheeler was traveling northbound on Clarksville Pike in a Saturn Aura sedan when a Toyota Camry traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow line into the Saturn’s path.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Camry was critically injured and is hospitalized, according to Metro police.

Officials said there was no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver and both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.