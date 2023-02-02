NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills.

The woman was shot at least three times near the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The $50,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who attacked and shot the woman.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was hospitalized with serious wounds. She is continuing to recover.

Metro police reported the woman was walking in the neighborhood when a dark-colored sedan passed, possibly a Dodge Avenger, passed her. The car turned around, and two males got out and grabbed her. The two asked for her cell phone, and when she refused, she was punched and shot three times in the arms and legs.

Officers are investigating robbery as a possible motive in the shooting.

Metro police have released photos of the suspected vehicle described as a dark sedan with chrome or silver rims. One of the back windows was had a cover over it.

Police urge anyone with information about the crime or if they recognize the vehicle involved to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.