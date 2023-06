NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Lottery player in Donelson won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Discount Tobacco Outlet, located at 2501 Lebanon Road.

The ticket holder matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize, according to a release.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $427 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.