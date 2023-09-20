NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 505 Nashville property management is cleaning up what it estimates to be “seven figure damage” after a fire broke out Sunday.

Developer Tony Giarratana shared new details Wednesday, adding that staff will attempt to restore the remaining power outages Thursday, and residents displaced by damage will be able to stay in alternative units or sister properties, including the Alcove or Gossett properties downtown.

Giarratana also voiced concerns over the way the fire was handled.

“We’ve asked for the chief for a meeting and we’re hoping to have that meeting today, tomorrow, the sooner the better so we can all learn from this,” Giarratana said.

Sunday’s fire started with a basket set on a stovetop on the 27th floor. Water from the sprinkler system then trickled down several floors, and into an electrical panel on the 24th floor. Giarratana said his employees weren’t able to help as soon as they would’ve liked.

“That was a shock to us,” Giarratana said. “We’re most knowledgeable about the building, that we would be pushed aside…that’s something that we would like to talk with the fire department about.”

Giarratana said despite wanting to leave emergency generators on, fire crews insisted otherwise. As a result, emergency lights in the 45-flight stairwell were dark as residents evacuated. Employees also couldn’t use the elevator to turn off water from the sprinklers sooner.

“Our team was not trained to hoof it up 24 flights of stairs,” Giarratana said. “If we had access to the elevators, we would have been there in a minute.

Hours after the 505’s news conference, the Nashville Fire Department shared their response.

“The generator being cut off was certainly given by the firefighter because we had firefighters who were simply receiving shocks themselves, and we didn’t want to take that risk with the residents,” Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said.

Loney said the fire chief was open to meeting with property management, and that the fire marshals had already been in touch.

At the end of the day, both the developer and fire department said there’s no hard feelings, and they’re open to learning from this experience together.

“We have a building that has 45 floors with people that you want to get out safely that ended up with no injuries other than our firefighters having a minimal shock, and then being able to reduce that as a risk for our residents…we’re proud of that,” Loney said.