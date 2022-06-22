Stacker compiled a list of where people in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Nashville between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 265

– Migration from San Francisco to Nashville: 676 (#46 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 411 to Nashville

Public Domain

#49. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 279

– Migration from Seattle to Nashville: 874 (#35 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 595 to Nashville

Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#48. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 286

– Migration from Cleveland to Nashville: 848 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 562 to Nashville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 287

– Migration from Indianapolis to Nashville: 293 (#48 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 6 to Nashville

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 304

– Migration from Evansville to Nashville: 179 (#8 most common destination from Evansville)

– Net migration: 125 to Evansville

randy andy // Shutterstock

#45. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 305

– Migration from Las Vegas to Nashville: 238 (#61 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 67 to Las Vegas

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 313

– Migration from New Orleans to Nashville: 514 (#14 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 201 to Nashville

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#43. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 327

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Nashville: 11 (#173 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 316 to Salt Lake City

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 342

– Migration from Miami to Nashville: 1,737 (#23 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 1,395 to Nashville

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 345

– Migration from Lexington to Nashville: 366 (#8 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 21 to Nashville

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Ken L. // Flickr

#40. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 345

– Migration from Charleston to Nashville: 494 (#16 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 149 to Nashville

f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 356

– Migration from Philadelphia to Nashville: 471 (#70 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 115 to Nashville

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#38. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 364

– Migration from Crestview to Nashville: 284 (#16 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 80 to Crestview

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#37. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 392

– Migration from Jackson to Nashville: 800 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 408 to Nashville

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 396

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Nashville: 267 (#65 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 129 to Virginia Beach

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#35. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 403

– Migration from Riverside to Nashville: 592 (#39 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 189 to Nashville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 421

– Migration from Boston to Nashville: 733 (#37 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 312 to Nashville

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 431

– Migration from Syracuse to Nashville: 169 (#30 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Net migration: 262 to Syracuse

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 431

– Migration from Columbus to Nashville: 303 (#44 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 128 to Columbus

skeeze // Pixabay

#31. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 443

– Migration from Houston to Nashville: 1,118 (#27 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 675 to Nashville

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 448

– Migration from Portland to Nashville: 193 (#71 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 255 to Portland

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#29. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 464

– Migration from Palm Bay to Nashville: 85 (#60 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 379 to Palm Bay

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#28. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 473

– Migration from Kansas City to Nashville: 547 (#27 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 74 to Nashville

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#27. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 484

– Migration from Raleigh to Nashville: 449 (#26 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 35 to Raleigh

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 490

– Migration from Charlotte to Nashville: 644 (#30 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 154 to Nashville

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 496

– Migration from Denver to Nashville: 505 (#44 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 9 to Nashville

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 530

– Migration from Phoenix to Nashville: 602 (#44 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 72 to Nashville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 531

– Migration from St. Louis to Nashville: 727 (#22 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 196 to Nashville

Pixabay

#22. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 553

– Migration from Huntsville to Nashville: 653 (#6 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 100 to Nashville

Pixabay

#21. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 560

– Migration from Austin to Nashville: 600 (#27 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 40 to Nashville

Canva

#20. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 569

– Migration from Cincinnati to Nashville: 604 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 35 to Nashville

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#19. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 596

– Migration from Jacksonville to Nashville: 307 (#41 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 289 to Jacksonville

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 650

– Migration from Johnson City to Nashville: 1,186 (#2 most common destination from Johnson City)

– Net migration: 536 to Nashville

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 672

– Migration from Minneapolis to Nashville: 378 (#50 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 294 to Minneapolis

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#16. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 715

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Nashville: 592 (#9 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 123 to Louisville/Jefferson County

M Floyd // Flickr

#15. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 732

– Migration from Birmingham to Nashville: 977 (#7 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 245 to Nashville

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 810

– Migration from Detroit to Nashville: 772 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 38 to Detroit

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 851

– Migration from Orlando to Nashville: 730 (#26 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 121 to Orlando

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 972

– Migration from Washington to Nashville: 1,101 (#48 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 129 to Nashville

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 991

– Migration from New York to Nashville: 1,781 (#62 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 790 to Nashville

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. READ MORE on Nashville 2022 →

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 1,012

– Migration from Bowling Green to Nashville: 863 (#2 most common destination from Bowling Green)

– Net migration: 149 to Bowling Green

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,080

– Migration from Tampa to Nashville: 534 (#47 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 546 to Tampa

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,177

– Migration from Los Angeles to Nashville: 2,030 (#29 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 853 to Nashville

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,490

– Migration from Chicago to Nashville: 3,284 (#22 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,794 to Nashville

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,738

– Migration from Dallas to Nashville: 1,148 (#36 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 590 to Dallas

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 2,218

– Migration from Atlanta to Nashville: 2,925 (#17 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 707 to Nashville

Imilious // Wikicommons

#4. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 2,695

– Migration from Chattanooga to Nashville: 1,556 (#2 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 1,139 to Chattanooga

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 2,942

– Migration from Clarksville to Nashville: 2,953 (#1 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 11 to Nashville

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#2. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 3,583

– Migration from Memphis to Nashville: 3,735 (#1 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 152 to Nashville

David Wilson // Flickr

#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 3,792

– Migration from Knoxville to Nashville: 4,188 (#1 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 396 to Nashville