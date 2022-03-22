NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of car break-ins were reported over the weekend, and it caused Metro police to take action. The thieves smashed windows and looked through vehicles, searching for valuables.

“We think we had about 50 to 60 cars hit this weekend,” said Sgt. Robert Weaver with the Hermitage Precinct.

Over the weekend, several hotels across Antioch, Hermitage and Midtown reported break-ins in their parking lots. Metro police have identified these three areas as hot spots for car burglaries.

“Went outside and seen that my windows were busted out,” remembered Brandi Wiser. “When I went around to the back you could see that it was shattered.”

Wiser was staying with her family at the Best Western in Antioch when she woke up to a surprise. Around 7 a.m., she walked outside while her kids were eating breakfast and saw that all her windows were broken into.

“As soon as I was down in the parking lot, because my room was on the third floor so I couldn’t really tell anything, but when I went down to the parking lot you could see glass all over the parking lot,” said Wiser.

Wiser explained she heard a car alarm, but at the time didn’t think it was her vehicle. When she walked outside, however, she saw a row of cars, all with windows shattered.

Metro police reported 14 vehicles were broken into that night. Just minutes away in Hermitage, officers responded to more than 50 vehicle break-ins at various hotels.

“There are three to four individuals that are jumping out of a car, and then under five minutes they’re able to just go through and it numerous cars,” explained Sgt. Weaver.

Sgt. Weaver told News 2 the criminals have targeted areas near interstates and close to the airport.

“We know that they go to the hotel properties because they’re likely not near busy intersections, bus thoroughfares that disguise the noise, so now they are not worried about breaking into the glass,” said Sgt. Weaver.

Now, the Hermitage Precinct is focusing on partnering with hotels and hospitality industries businesses, to improve security in the area. The department even placed signs outside of hotels to remind those visiting, in order to provide tips on how to keep their valuables safe.

“We are working on deployment options with using off-duty personnel, using cars to sit in certain areas, and really focus our whole team on being able to deter, and if we can’t deter, to stop and identify, arrest and prosecute these individuals,” said Sgt. Weaver.

Metro police believe the same individuals are responsible for several car break-ins. They are described as four men, traveling in a black-four-door sedan, wearing black hoodies.