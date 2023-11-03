NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for five suspects after an ATM was stolen from a Madison gas station early Friday morning.

The theft happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike South around 3:45 a.m.

Metro police reported five people smashed in a glass window and pulled the ATM out of the building.

The five then loaded the ATM into the bed of a pickup truck and drove off. All the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves, according to Metro police.

The pickup used to snatch the ATM was then located nearby on Argle Avenue with the engine still running.

A resident told officers the suspects put the ATM into an older gray/silver Chevy Trailblazer or Tahoe and fled toward Madison Boulevard.

No additional information was immediately released.