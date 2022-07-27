NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five teenagers were arrested at an Antioch apartment complex and four semi-automatic pistols were recovered Tuesday night in connection with a reported carjacking on Clarksville Pike earlier in the day.

Metro police reported the driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion was carjacked in the 3100 block of Clarksville Pike Tuesday afternoon.

The five teens, two of them with ankle monitors, ran from the car when officers moved in on them at a Hickory Hollow area apartment complex, according to Metro police.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to a press release, Violent Crimes Division detectives located the Fusion Tuesday evening at a market on the corner of Lewis and Lafayette streets. Once the car started moving, Metro police reported a MNPD helicopter followed the vehicle to an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Terrace.

As the Fusion backed into a parking spot, detectives advanced and blocked it in. The five people inside ran from the vehicle, resulting in five separate foot pursuits, according to Metro police. All the teens were apprehended.

Christon Collins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the teens’ arrests as follows:

The 16-year-old driver, who was wearing an ankle monitor, was taken to Juvenile Detention and charged with two counts of 2nd offense gun possession (he was charged the first time with gun possession in September 2020). Two of the recovered guns from the car were within his reach. He is also charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, and marijuana possession. He was arrested for auto theft in 2021 and twice in 2020.

The 17-year-old front seat passenger, who was arrested and charged with carjacking and gun possession in a case from Myatt Drive in September 2021, was taken to Juvenile Detention and charged with three counts of 2nd offense gun possession, evading arrest and joyriding.

One of the rear seat passengers, a 15-year-old, who was also wanted for a May 15 carjacking on Hart Street, was taken to Juvenile Detention and charged with felony marijuana possession, car burglary, evading arrest, two counts of first offense unlawful gun possession, and joyriding. This 15-year-old was arrested for auto theft twice this year, in January and in May.

Another rear seat passenger, also a 15-year-old who was wearing an ankle monitor, is charged with four counts of 2nd offense gun possession, probation violation, evading arrest, felony marijuana possession, and joyriding. He was arrested for vehicular assault and auto theft in October 2021.

The third rear seat passenger, Christon Collins, 18, is charged with felony marijuana possession, two counts of felony gun possession, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. His bond on those charges is set at $76,000. At the time of his arrest on Tuesday night, Collins was free on $86,500 bond on two counts of vehicle theft, gun possession, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and marijuana possession. Collins was arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping in 2019 stemming from a scenario where a 62-year-old woman on Kenway Road was confronted outside her house before being ordered inside where she was robbed.

No additional information was immediately released.