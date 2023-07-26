NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While investigating a Monday afternoon shootout between two groups of young people, authorities ended up taking five teens into custody and recovering seven pistols — including one found by a child — in East Nashville Tuesday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the “exchange of gunfire” took place in the area around South 6th Street and Sylvan Street on Monday, July 24, but nobody was hit.

Officials said undercover detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, July 25 when they saw several teens — some of whom were believed to have been present during Monday’s shootout — involved in a dice game behind an apartment near Summer Place and South 6th Street.

Authorities said they took two 17-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and two 15-year-olds into custody after chasing them on foot. The teens are reportedly facing a variety of charges at this time, including gambling, evading arrest, unlawful gun possession, and marijuana possession.

In addition, police said they recovered six handguns, including two pistols that were stolen from vehicles — one this year, the other last year — along with a gun that was equipped with a switch that made it fully automatic.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When they reviewed local surveillance footage after arresting the teenagers, officials said they spotted an adult who had been at the dice game flee when detectives started arriving, but as he was running between buildings on Sylvan Street, he fell and dropped a pistol.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Just before authorities returned to the area to track down that gun — which was a fully-loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic — a 7-year-old reportedly found it laying in the grass and took it inside an apartment. However, police said the child showed the detectives where the gun was in the apartment, allowing them to successfully recover it.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon’s gunfire.