NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking in downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

Metro Police reported a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen during the armed carjacking in a Commerce Street parking garage. Officers were able to locate the vehicle quickly and pursued it to the corner of Centennial Boulevard and 63rd Avenue North in West Nashville.

Six suspects fled from the Hyundai, but officers were able to apprehend five of them.

Jakari Waters, Marquise Johnson and Malachi Johnson, all 16, and Coreyon Williams and Markese Todd, both 15, were charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Williams was given an addition charge for juvenile handgun possession after a loaded 9mm was found in the Hyundai.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Violent Crimes detectives with Metro Police are actively searching for the sixth teenager involved.

No additional information was immediately released.