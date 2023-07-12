NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people, three of whom have pending charges for homicide or murder, were added to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives this week.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. The suspects on the list are considered the “most wanted” and “most violent” offenders from each police precinct.

They are often charged with violent offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robberies, burglaries, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, seven are wanted on either murder or homicide charges.

One of the new suspects on the list is believed to have gunned down a 39-year-old man nearly two years ago—and three brothers who have been indicted on first-degree murder and premeditated murder charges are appearing on the list for the second week in a row.

However, the publicity from the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list has reportedly aided police in ending several manhunts. Since launching the “Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022, the police department has received more than 50 tips regarding suspects.

In a June 29 interview, MNPD Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said at least 90% of those tips have led to an arrest. Since last October, nearly 60 “Most Wanted” fugitives have been taken into custody.

Below is a list of the suspects who made Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of July 12.

1. Chadwick Wells

Chadwick Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Chadwick Wells, 24, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD.

Police said Wells and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders.

Wells and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Deshawn Wells

Deshawn Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Deshawn Wells, 20, and his two brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder, police reported.

All three are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field on Jan. 16. The brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

3. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keondre Wells, 21, and his two brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder, according to the MNPD.

All three are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field on Jan. 16. The brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

4. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, is a new addition to the list this week. He is named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder for the Aug. 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times, according to authorities. The investigation into Holmes’s death reportedly led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman.

Police said Walker’s last location is unknown.

5. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. His last location is unknown.

6. Christon D. Collins

Christon D. Collins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christon Collins, 19, is another new addition to the list this week. Police said he is wanted on outstanding warrants for criminal homicide and two counts of felony probation violation.

According to previous reports, Collins has a lengthy criminal history dating back to when he was just 15 years old. Many of the previous incidents Collins has been accused of have been alleged carjackings.

Authorities said his last location is unknown.

7. Christopher L. Hulka

Christopher L. Hulka (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christopher Hulka, 47, is the third new addition to the list this week. He has been indicted on one count of vehicular homicide and one count of driving with a suspended license, police reported. His last location is unknown.

8. Koreen Bush

Koreen Bush (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Koreen Bush, 34, is believed to have been involved in two attacks against women in Nashville, according to police. Authorities said both of the alleged assaults happened on June 24.

The first attack was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South, where a woman said she was tackled and taken to the ground. The woman fought back as the suspect reportedly strangled her, and he eventually ran away, according to Metro police.

The second assault reportedly happened about 30 minutes later on Demonbreun Street — less than two miles away from the first incident. Police said a woman reported being groped while waiting to enter a bar. Other women said the same man tried to grab them as well.

Bush is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges in connection with the alleged attacks. Investigators believe Bush may be staying in a homeless encampment. He was last seen in Central Nashville.

9. Matthew B. Severance

Matthew B. Severance (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Matthew Severance, 40, is the fourth new addition to the list this week. Police said he is wanted on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His last location is unknown.

10. Tabetha M. Pruett

Tabetha M. Pruett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tabetha Pruett, 34, is the fifth new addition to the list this week. She is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and eight counts of failure to appear, according to police. Pruett was last seen in West Nashville.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.