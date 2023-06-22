NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is a city on the move, but there are a handful of projects that will truly define the skyline in the next few years.

“You want people to come to your city and have a feel when they come there,” said Robert Looper III, founder and creator of CityNowNext.Com.

Looper tracks development, so he is keeping a close eye on five specific projects downtown.

First up is one of the newest announcements, Eleven North, with three multi-family towers soaring over the Gulch, bringing stores and connecting to the Greenway.

“You can pretty much now not own a car and live in the Gulch, and I think this just further reinforces that,” Looper said.

Also in the Gulch, two residential towers are planned at 10th and Clark.

“In terms of a statement piece or a landmark development, I think this is definitely one of them,” said Looper. “You want your buildings and your architecture to evoke emotions and inspiration.”

Paseo South Gulch, which is already under construction, opens next year in phases, including offices, apartments and stores.

“I think the cool thing about this one is that they created these sort of retail paseos throughout the development,” explained Looper. “Transformative in terms of what the Gulch is and sort of just what that corner of South Gulch is, and so it’s cool to sort of see a mega-project or project of that scale sort of fit in that space.”

For tourists, the new Element hotel is set to bring big style to a small footprint.

“Seeing such great architecture on such a small parcel, I thought was really creative,” Looper said.

Looper recommends keeping a close eye on the South waterfront. The Peabody Union is setting up shop there, and it’s being rebranded as The South Bank.

You can find out more about these projects, as well as other developments, on CityNowNext.Com.