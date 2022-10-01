NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in critical condition and four others are injured following two overnight crashes on Interstate 40 in Davidson County.

The crashes happened just after midnight in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Fesslers Lane.

Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that the first crash involved four vehicles, including one motorcycle, and occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40.

While responding to the first crash, officials say a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane crashed and rolled over. After the second crash, officials shut down a portion of I-40 in both directions as crews worked to clear the scenes.

The interstate has since reopened and officers are investigating if alcohol was a factor in both crashes.

No other information was immediately released. Both crashes remain under investigation.