NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five men were arrested Friday night for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville.

Police say Cedric Freeman, 36, sold a gram of cocaine to an undercover detective on May 18. He was arrested Friday night on 3rd Avenue South near Demonbreun Street. He also had a gram of cocaine with him when he was arrested.

Shane Thompson, 41, reportedly sold a gram of cocaine to an undercover detective on 2nd Avenue South under the pedestrian bridge Friday night. He first received the cocaine from 43-year-old Marchelle Waller near the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Mallory Street, according to police. Both men were later arrested.

Marc Henderson, 52, received a gram of cocaine from 42-year-old Antonio Clark at 3rd Avenue South and Mallory Street. Henderson later sold the cocaine to an undercover officer in Printers Alley Friday night. Both men were then arrested, according to police.











Police say this continuing operation is in response to recent drug overdose cases in the downtown area.

Anyone looking for help with drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT). CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for those who are at risk of an overdose. The service is free regardless of health insurance status.

The CORT team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care, such as detox, residential or outpatient treatment.

To make a referral or learn more about this resource, call CORT at 615-687-1701.