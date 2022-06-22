NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five men have been arrested on reckless endangerment charges stemming from their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, June 11, at an apartment complex on Bell Road.

Metro police say the latest three arrests happened Tuesday night on McKinnie Avenue after officers spotted Ladarien Johnson, 19, Robert Lee Evans Jr., 18, and a 17-year-old. All three were armed on the night of June 11 at a swimming pool party at Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments in the 600 block of Bell Road. An argument later broke out at the party, resulting in dozens of shots being fired and three men being hit, two fatally.

At the time of Johnson’s arrest, he was free on a $74,000 bond stemming from his arrest in May 2021 where he was charged with especially aggravated robbery. He has since been charged with reckless endangerment and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Evans, meanwhile, is being held on a $25,000 bond stemming from a reckless endangerment charge.

Lat week, 21-year-old Avion Ramsey was arrested on felony reckless endangerment charges; he is free on a $35,000 bond. Chance Vaughn, 20, was also arrested last week and is now free on a $5,000 bond.

Police say they are still looking for a sixth suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jalem Buford. Buford is the twin brother of Kalem Buford, who was killed in the shooting at the pool party.

Kalem Buford and 18-year-old Demontae Darden were both killed in the shooting. Both were seen on surveillance video also carrying guns at the apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.