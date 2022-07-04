NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrate Independence Day with the largest fireworks show in Nashville history during Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

If you want to see the fireworks, but don’t want to fight the crowds on Broadway, you’re in luck! You can stream the 30+ minute pyrotechnics show on WKRN.com starting at 9:37 pm!

See a second view of the fireworks show from downtown Nashville here.

What you need to know about Nashville’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2022:

What time do the fireworks begin?

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is already underway, with News 2’s special beginning at 9 pm, but the actual fireworks show will begin at 9:37 pm.

How long is the fireworks show?

This year’s pyrotechnics are expected to last just over 32 minutes, making it the longest fireworks show in Nashville history.

How many fireworks will be used?

40,000 pounds of fireworks will fill the skies above Broadway.

Those fireworks are mounted on sixteen flatbed trailers with more than 200 miles of wire running to them. Twenty technicians have spent the past 11 days setting up the show.

Metro Nashville Police predict more than 250,000 people will show up for the fireworks tonight.