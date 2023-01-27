NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities said he flew into Nashville International Airport with two suitcases full of 47 pounds of marijuana.

According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.

The roller suitcases was then placed on a baggage claim carousel where investigators were stationed to observe the luggage.

Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, reportedly claimed the both suitcases. A search of the suitcases revealed 47 pounds of marijuana vacuum sealed inside 40 individually-wrapped bundles.

Adams was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony drug possession.