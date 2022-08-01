NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor stalking after “continuously harassing and communicating” with a now 16-year-old victim, according to a police police affidavit.

According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police said the victim’s father had warned the man to stay away from his family but the suspect persisted, crafting letters in an “attempt to deceive the victim’s father into transferring custody of the victim over to him.”

The affidavit shows the victim told police that she and her father are in emotional distress, and “fears the suspect will try to kill her.”

No additional information was immediately released.