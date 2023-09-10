ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 4-year-old boy has died after he drowned in a swimming pool while attending a birthday party with family members in Antioch on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Took Drive just before 7:30 p.m. to respond to reports of a drowning.

According to Metro police, the 4-year-old was attending a birthday party with family members when he climbed the stairs to a porch, which was connected to the pool.

Authorities reported the 4-year-old boy – identified as Simeon Roungou – entered the pool unnoticed by others. A guest later saw the child in the pool and was able to render aid, police said.

Simeon Roungou was taken to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where he died. Metro police said the drowning appears to have been accidental.

No other information was released.