NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teenagers were arrested Thursday night in Madison after they were found with a large amount of drugs, guns and cash.

Metro police say Marickus Ladd, 16, Reginald Johnson, 15, Dazmane Moore, 15, and Belafonte Gregory, 16, robbed someone on Due West Avenue in a 2013 Ford Escape. Shortly after police were notified of the robbery, officers found the Escape on Brick Church Pike and saw the rear passenger holding a gun outside the window, firing three rounds into the air.

The four teens were quickly apprehended on Revels Drive with help from a MNPD helicopter. Officers searched the Escape and 400 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, $900 in cash and three Glock pistols, one of which was reported stolen from a car on December 29 in Midtown.

All four teens are charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.