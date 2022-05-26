NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A carjacking and theft case out of West Nashville ends with four teenagers in custody facing a long list of charges.

Metro Police said detectives attempted to stop a Jeep on Old Hickory Boulevard at Hicks Road Wednesday night. However, the driver kept going.

Metro Police discovered the Jeep had been stolen out of Mt. Juliet and pursued it.

Officers were able to stop the Jeep on Andrew Jackson Parkway when five people ran from the car. Four of which were immediately caught.

Detectives are still looking for the fifth person and said they are pursing strong leads.

After the arrests, one of the four teenagers admitted to throwing a BB gun out of the car. Police said it looked like a real handgun.

Three of the four teens who were taken into custody have been linked to a carjacking that happened Tuesday. In that incident, a Toyota Camry was carjacked using a BB gun on Premier Drive.

Metro said this is the third time they have arrested the same 17-year-old driver, who they believe is a runaway from a foster home. He has been charged with carjacking, auto theft, and evading arrest.

Another 17-year-old faces charges of carjacking, joyriding and being a runaway from his foster home also in Mt. Juliet.

A 14-year-old was charged with carjacking, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

And, a 16-year-old was charged with joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Metro Police ask anyone with information on these crimes to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.