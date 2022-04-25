NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for four suspects following an assault last week.

It happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday.

Police say the four entered the store and attempted to shoplift as they were confronted by the employee at the front door.

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

A physical altercation took place between the woman wearing paisley pants and the maroon sweatshirt. The employee pulled a handgun from her holster as the female suspect pushed her to the ground and began hitting her head against the floor.

A second female suspect came up behind the victim and took her weapon.

All four suspects fled in a white Honda Pilot on Murfreesboro Pike.

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.