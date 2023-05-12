ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was charged after police found four pounds of fentanyl at a home in Antioch.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators were conducting surveillance at an Antioch home Thursday. Officials said Chance Norman had an outstanding felony warrant out of Rutherford County and was taken into custody.

Officers searched his home and found more than four pounds of fentanyl. For perspective, the Drug Enforcement Administration reports the small amount of fentanyl that fits on the tip of a pencil is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Officers also found almost two pounds of marijuana, two pounds of meth, narcotics packaging materials, digital scales and a large amount of cash. The report says a handgun was also discovered.

Norman was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on six charges and is not eligible for release.