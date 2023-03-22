NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System has multiple tornado warning sirens that are undergoing repairs.

Nashville OEM made the announcement in a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said repairs are being made to the following sirens:

Siren 91, 0 Conference Drive

Siren 11, 927 N. 6th Street

Siren 38, 1000 Sevier Street

Siren 108, McCrory Lane/Newsom Station Road

The repairs are currently ongoing, but may not be completed before Friday, according to OEM.

Follow up testing will be conducted to make sure the repairs were successful. OEM would like to remind residents that they may not hear the sirens if they are indoors, as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings. Instead, they are designed to alert people who are outside during a Tornado Warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours on Friday. The main threat is expected to be straight-line winds and heavy rain.