NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four students at Nashville School of the Arts were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after first responders were called out two different times due to students not feeling well, according to Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department.

One incident involved three students who “may have been using a vape pen,” Loney said.

Another call to the school on Foster Avenue in Nashville was “for reports of an overdose.” Loney added, “We are not confirming any overdoses at this time.” That incident involved one student who reportedly ate a cookie and didn’t feel well, according to Loney.

Nashville School of the Arts (WKRN photo)

All four students were awake and alert at the time they were transported to the hospital.