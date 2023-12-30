NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville, also known as Music City, is not only home to some of country music’s biggest stars, but also home to some of the best eateries.

Multiple restaurants in Music City shined in the spotlight this year for their creative dishes and signatures flavors.

From decadent brunch restaurants to cheesy slices of goodness, here are the eateries that were recognized this year.

Location: 701 Porter Road, Nashville, TN 37206

This East Nashville restaurant gained major bragging rights after being the only eatery in Music City named on OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants list for 2023.

The list was curated based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

Noko, an Asian-inspired eatery that focuses on wood fire cooking techniques, was the only restaurant in Nashville that held a spot in the rankings.

Location: 1235 6th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208

In the mood for an eggs benny or mimosas? According to analysts at Yelp, Monell’s Dining & Catering is one of the best brunch spots in the country.

The recognition was given after Yelp analysts scoured their national database earlier this year to determine the 100-best brunch restaurants across the U.S.

Location: Several locations in Middle Tennessee. To find one near you, click here.

Get the perfect piece of cheesy goodness at this Nashville-based pizza chain. In February, TripAdvisor compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Music City. Based on ratings and number of reviews, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria claimed the number one spot.

Slim & Huskey’s was found by three Tennessee State University graduates and was the first black-owned business to sit on Broadway.

Location: 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208 (inside the Nashville Farmer’s Market)

Music City has a plethora of places to grab a taco, and depending on who you ask, some are better than others. To find the best taco spot in Nashville, Stacker used data from Yelp to create a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos.

Succulent Vegan Tacos, which is a fully vegan concept that maintains authentic Mexican recipes and flavors, topped the list and received 4.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp.