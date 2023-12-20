NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Various members of the Metro Nashville Police Department worked together to arrest four people who reportedly fled from officers Tuesday night in a car containing a large amount of drugs and two loaded guns.

According to authorities, a Nissan Rogue was seen speeding and failing to maintain its lane on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and when officers tried to stop it on Dickerson Pike, they saw it had a brake light out.

When the Nissan drove off at a high rate of speed, officials said MNPD’s Aviation Unit monitored it until it stopped on Old Hickory Boulevard near Sonya Drive. Even though all four people inside the car ran off, officers quickly took them into custody.

Police said a search of the Nissan led to the recovery of marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, methamphetamine, several types of pills, and fentanyl, as well as the seizure of two Glock handguns, one of which was stolen during a 2022 robbery. Both guns were reportedly loaded and equipped with a switch.

Zyshaun Simmons (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Qeyvonta Wright (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Coby Howse (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kevon Jones (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to authorities, all four men face at least 11 charges each, including evading arrest, but the vast majority of those charges are related to drugs and weapons:

The passenger in the front seat, 25-year-old Zyshaun Simmons, was out on bond for various narcotics and firearm offenses at the time of the incident. He is being held in jail on a $257,000 bond.

One of the passengers in the backseat, 26-year-old Qeyvonta Wright, is a convicted felon for burglary and theft. He is being held in jail on a $178,500 bond.

The driver, 24-year-old Coby Howse, is being held in jail on a $138,500 bond.

The other passenger in the backseat, 19-year-old Kevon Jones, is being held in jail on a $128,500 bond.

No additional details have been released about this case.