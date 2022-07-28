NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four men indicted in December in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murders of a Nashville man and woman in March 2020 have now been charged with murder for hire.

The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Monday, charging Erik Maund, 47, Gilad Peled, 48, and Bryon Brockway, 47, all of Austin, Texas, and Adam Carey, 31, of Richlands, North Carolina, with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death.

The indictment says Maund, a partner in Maund Automotive Group in Austin, sometimes traveled to Nashville to visit a relative and, in early February 2020, emailed a woman, identified as Holly Williams, with whom he had a prior relationship with, with the intention of seeing her during his upcoming visit to Nashville on February 5 through 7.

After his visit to Nashville, on March 1, 2020, Maund received a series of text messages from a man, identified as William Lanway who had a romantic relationship with Williams. Lanway demanded money from Maund and threatened to expose Maund’s relationship with Williams if Lanway did not receive the money. Maund then asked Peled, Brockway and Carey for help with dealing with the threats to expose his relationship with Williams and the extortionate demands.

Erik Charles Maund, 46 (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Photo)

Gilad Peled

Bryon Brockway

Adam Carey

Holly Williams and William Lanway (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The indictment also alleges that on March 5, 2020, Maund withdrew $15,000 from his bank account, and on that same day an “intelligence report” was prepared and given to Peled by one of Brockway’s relatives who worked for an internet-based security company.

Carey and others then traveled from out of state to Nashville to closely monitor Williams and Lanway and even created and used a Pinger account to try and communicate with them. On March 9, 2020, Peled received a document entitled “Tennessee Sitrep” which claimed Carey and others surveilled Williams, confirmed her address and car, confirmed that Lanway had been staying at the same address and said Carey and others would use “everything at their disposal” to stop Maund from being extorted.

The Department of Justice says on March 11, 2020, Peled deposited $8,000 in cash into Speartip Security’s business account and $7,000 in cash into his personal bank account. The next day, Maund transferred $150,000 via wire from his bank account to a bank account that Peled controlled.

On that same day, Brockway and Carey, while armed with guns, confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex in Nashville and shot Lanway, killing him. They then kidnapped Williams and drove her and Lanway’s body to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville, where they shot Williams several times, killing her.

The bodies were then dumped at the construction site and, within hours of the murders, the Pinger account was deleted and a rental car Brockway rented was returned.

Carey then drove Brockway to Memphis and Brockway then flew to Austin. Carey then drove to Austin from Memphis.

The indictment alleges that between March 11, 2020 and present day, Maund transferred over $750,000 via wire from his bank account to an account Peled controlled. The money served as payment to Peled, Brockway and Carey for the kidnapping and murder of H.W. and W.L.

All men were arrested on December 10, 2021 and remain in custody.

According to the indictment, Peled, after being arrested, told Maund that one of the co-conspirators involved in the kidnapping and murders wanted for money. Maund agreed to pay an additional $25,000 and then offered Peled $50,000 to arrange to pay Brockway $100,000 for the murder of the co-conspirators to cut off any future requests for payment for the original murders.

If convicted, all defendants face up to life in prison.