DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dangerous, non-sanctioned, street racing is popping up all over Metro and police are cracking down.

It happened yet again at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard recently.

From a bluff overlooking the street, you can see the burnt rubber in a major circle as large as the intersection. According to police, the burnouts stem from illegal activity involving people who took over the intersection.

(WKRN photo)

According to Metro Nashville police, there were more than 60 vehicles and more people blocking the intersection for dangerous driving stunts.

It’s a crime that police are seeing frequently. “There are a number of dangers. The first thing that comes to mind is the speed and reckless behavior,” said Captain Raymond Jones, MNPD Traffic Division. “We see this time and time again, individuals blowing through lights on major thoroughfares in Nashville, and not taking into account the danger it imposes on police personnel but mothers and fathers on the streets with their kids.”

According to a metro release, when officers arrived, they observed a man now identified as Lakota Young firing a gun into the air around multiple bystanders in the intersection. When officers tried to pull over the Dodge Charger he was in that was blocking the roadway, the car took off at 90 miles an hour.

Following a pursuit, police stopped the vehicle and arrested four men.

The driver, 19-year-old Xaiver Daimwood of Shelbyville, was charged with aggravated reckless driving, drag racing, evading arrest, inciting a riot, and DUI.

Lakota Young, 20, of Estill Springs was charged with not only reckless endangerment with a weapon but also rioting and possession of drugs.

An 18-year-old and 19-year-old, also from Shelbyville, were charged with riot. According to the arrest affidavit, the 19-year-old told investigators he was videotaping the incident.

“Street racing and dealing with this is a priority for the police department,” said Captain Jones.