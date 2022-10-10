NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were murdered in three separate shootings in Nashville over the weekend, and anti-violence advocates are urging the community to take action to slow the problem.

The violence began Friday night on Bell Road in Antioch when, according to police, 32-year-old Adrian Johnson was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk after a group of people approached him.

Saturday night, 42-year-old Sidney Stewart was shot and killed on Cockrill Street while riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by a female friend. Metro police said the gunman got out of their car, which was located behind Stewart’s friend’s home, and shot Stewart in the head.

On Sunday evening, two brothers, Quintarius Newbell, 23, and Keianthony Newbell, 17, were shot dead near the entrance of Parkwood Park off Vailview Drive.

There have been 89 homicides in Metro Nashville so far this year, according to MNPD.

After hearing about the news, Clemmie Greenlee felt the need to speak up and encourage the community to get involved in stopping the violence.

Greenlee lost her own son to gun violence in 2003, and she established Mothers Over Murder which advocates against gun violence and offers support to other mothers whose children were killed.

Almost 20 years later, Greenlee told News 2 she is disappointed that the problem has only become worse.

“My son was murdered in 2003, my grandson was murdered in 2015, my nephew was murdered in 2014. Why am I still sitting here talking about murder and violence and senseless guns when it’s going to be 2023?” Greenlee said. “I’m so tired of hearing, ‘Let’s talk about it.’ No, let’s do something about it.”

Talia Monget knows the pain of losing a son to gun violence. Her 17-year-old son, Antwand Covington Jr., was shot and killed in 2012.

“Sometimes you can’t put it into words,” Monget said. “It’s indescribable, it’s absolutely devastating, and it’s also devastating to continue to lose people every day.”

Monget established a foundation named after her son which works to prevent gun violence through proactive events.

Both Monget and Greenlee agree the community needs to get involved.

“I think a lot of us are immune to what’s going on, and I think a lot of us mask the pain, because it’s painful,” Monget said. “There are various things that need to happen, but we have to start caring about what’s happening in our community.”

“Forget the elected officials, forget the mayor’s office, forget the police department, it’s time for me to call on my community porch by porch, door by door,” Greenlee added. “We are the only ones who can stop this. We know what our kids are doing, we know where our kids are at and not at, and we know where these guns are coming from and how they’re getting the guns, and we are the ones who have to speak up on this now.”

Greenlee added investments need to be made in the community struggling the most with gun violence.

Metro police have not made any arrests in the three deadly shootings over the weekend. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

To get involved with the AnTwand Covington Jr. Foundation, email NoStruggle1970@yahoo.com.

To learn more about Mothers Over Murder, click here.