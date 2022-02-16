NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is faced with multiple charges after a vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 7 around 6:17 p.m., police responded to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and Madison Boulevard. A witness reportedly told police a Chevy truck, driven by Philip Knight, 62, was speeding and attempted to overtake a vehicle by entering the middle turn lane, then collided head-on with a van.

Philip Knight (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers spoke with Knight, they said he smelled of alcohol. The warrant said Knight admitted to drinking three beers about three hours prior to the crash. Police said they also found a small empty whiskey bottle inside Knight’s truck.

Field sobriety tests were then conducted, during which officers said they observed six clues. However, Knight reportedly refused to provide police with a blood sample. The warrant said Knight was then transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Officers reported all four passengers in the van were also taken to the hospital. One of the occupants allegedly suffered critical injuries, including a head injury, memory loss, and possible internal injury.

Knight has a record of DUI in 1991 and 1993 and was found guilty of vehicular homicide in 1993.