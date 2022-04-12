NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police reported four Hillwood High School students were arrested Monday morning after they were found breaking into the football field concession stand at Bellevue Middle School.

The teens were then transported to juvenile detention, according to Metro police.

According to a release, one 16-year-old student had a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his possession. He was charged with being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia and loitering during school hours.

The other three teens were charged with criminal trespassing and loitering during school hours, according to Metro police. Two of the three students are facing drug possession charges for marijuana found on them at the time of their arrest.

No additional information was released.