NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people have been arrested in connection to stolen cars, guns and drugs after an investigation by Metro’s TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives.

Metro police said two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night. Detectives recovered two stolen cars, a Nissan Sentra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Sentra was reported stolen from a Hamilton Church Road residence June 16th. The Jeep had been reported stolen from a Cahal Avenue home on June 22nd. Both cars were taken with the keys left inside.

Police said detectives spotted the stolen cars at the Dellway Villa apartment complex. They followed the cars as they drove away and then stopped at the Andrew Jackson public housing development.

Police said they witnessed Calvin Howse Jr., 18, getting out of the Sentra and Brent Hall, 18, getting out of the Jeep. A third suspect, who is 15, was also seen getting out of the Sentra. Investigators said Hall was seen carrying a gun.

Detectives got a search warrant to enter the apartment the suspects were seen entering. They found five handguns, two of which were reported stolen, six key fobs – including keys to the stolen Sentra and Jeep, as well as cocaine and marijauana.

Howse faces charges of drug possession and intent to sell along with vehicle theft. He’s in jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Hall is charged with drug possession and intent to sell during a commission of a felony, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm. At the time of this arrest, Hall was out on bond for aggravated robbery and assault stemming from a shooting that happened last year outside a hotel on Brick Church Pike. He’s in jail on a $155,000 bond.

Additionally police arrested and charged a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.