NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four men were arrested after they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.

Metro police say the four men were arrested when they arrived at a parking lot on Joyce Lane in East Nashville to deliver just over four pounds of crystal meth, along with 25 grams of cocaine. Both the meth and cocaine were reportedly laced with fentanyl.

The four men have been identified as Samuel Arteaga-Hernandez, 34, Reynol Arteaga-Hernandez, 38, Tereso Artega-Hernandez, 40, and Sergio Calixto, 24.

Police say investigators received information that Samuel had a large amount of crystal meth and would be coming to the East Nashville parking lot. Investigators saw him arriving at the parking lot in a pickup truck being driven by Reynol.

An SUV being driven by Tereso with Calixto as the passenger followed the pickup truck.

Investigators saw Samuel get out of the truck carrying a plastic bag, prompting them to approach both vehicles. Samuel dropped the bag and ran, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. He was carrying a loaded pistol and a bag of white powder when he was arrested.

The other three men were taken into custody without incident.

The powder Samuel carried weighed 25 grams and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. The plastic bag Samuel dropped had bundles and bags of a crystal substance that weighed just over four pounds and tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Samuel is charged with possession of fentanyl, meth and cocaine for resale, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest. His bond was set at $135,000.

Reynol is charged with possession of fentanyl and meth for resale and his bond was set was $110,000.

Tereso and Calixto were both charged with fentanyl and meth for resale and both had bond set at $80,000.