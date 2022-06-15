NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four men were arrested for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville Tuesday night.

Metro police say an undercover detective met 36-year-old Cedric Freeman at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Broadway. Freeman sold the detective cocaine for $80. He was arrested last month for a similar offense where he sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18. At the time of his arrest on Tuesday, he was free on $5,000 bond.

Another undercover detective met 34-year-old Benjamin Smith on Demonbreun Street near 3rd Avenue South. Smith sold the detective half a gram of crack-cocaine for $20.

Lamonte Gray, 44, met an undercover detective in a parking lot near 3rd Avenue and Broadway. After agreeing to sell the detective half a gram of cocaine for $60, Gray walked over to a parked car and quickly returned with the cocaine.

The driver of the car, identified as 43-year-old Alfio Lewis, drove off but was stopped near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and McGavock Street where he was taken into custody.

Cedric Freeman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Benjamin Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Lamonte Gray (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Alfio Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police found Lewis with the money the detective had given to Gray, along with two grams of cocaine and marijuana.

None of the substances recovered tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.