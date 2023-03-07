NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-month long investigation into resulted in four people being arrested, as well as the recovery of guns and drugs.

Metro police said on Tuesday, officers executed search warrants at a home in the 1000 block of Meridian Street and at another home in the 2500 block of Willow Branch Drive, recovering drugs and guns from both residences.

Malik Armstrong, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning for his involvement in the sale of narcotics. When he was arrested, police found him with narcotics and a stolen pistol, according to investigators.

Armstrong has been charged with eight counts of felony drug possession, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a firearm, and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.

According to police, 19-year-old Ceonta White, 21-year-old Reganah Bright, and a 16-year-old boy were also arrested and charged with evidence tampering and accessory after the fact.

Malik Armstrong (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Ceonta White (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Reganah Bright (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said before executing the search warrants, the teen was seen leaving the Willow Branch Drive home with a duffle bag and a backpack. A short time later, a black Chrysler 200 occupied by White and Bright pulled up to the home.

White got out and began helping the 16-year-old load items into the car. All three were taken into custody before they drove off, according to police.

In total, police recovered nine guns (two of which were stolen), 1.6 pounds of cocaine/fentanyl, 8.5 pounds of marijuana, $38,000 in cash, a kilogram press, and a money counting machine.