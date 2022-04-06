NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A third suspect accused of a rash of vehicle burglaries at multiple Nashville area trails was booked in the Metro jail early Wednesday morning.

An investigation into several car burglaries led officers to a third suspect. Police said on several occasions, Darnell McDaniel, 56, burglarized cars and took items like women’s purses at Two Rivers Dog Park located on McGavock Pike, and Stones River Trail on Heartland Drive.

Darrell McDaniel (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Last month, Charles Farr, 34, was arrested in connection with a string of related crimes. Police said he told officers McDaniel was with him, and that McDaniel “steals people’s credit cards to purchase gift cards which he sells at half price.”

Officers said McDaniel also committed crimes with his “childhood friend” Beryl Johnson, 56, who is in custody for a related case.

Both Farr and Johnson helped officers identify McDaniel, who is now faced with nine charges, including identity theft, vandalism, and burglary charges.