NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department sent a SWAT team to a bar Friday afternoon “after more than two years” of answering calls “concerning fights, assaults and shootings” at the business.
In a tweet sent out at 3:40 p.m., the MNPD said officers had just entered and secured 3000 Bar at 1516-A Demonbreun Street.
Police said the bar was being padlocked “pursuant to a public nuisance temporary injunction issued under seal this week by a Criminal Court judge.”
In certain cases where enough sworn evidence is presented to show a public nuisance exists, the court may order a business to temporarily cease operations.
In the tweet, police noted several years of alleged problems at the bar. However, no further information was immediately available.
In March 2022, Metro police responded to a shots fired call at 1 a.m. outside of 3000 Bar. Witnesses said the incident started as an argument inside the business and spilled outside.
A woman reportedly fired shots into the air and one of the gunshots struck and injured a person in a nearby apartment.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.