NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department sent a SWAT team to a bar Friday afternoon “after more than two years” of answering calls “concerning fights, assaults and shootings” at the business.

In a tweet sent out at 3:40 p.m., the MNPD said officers had just entered and secured 3000 Bar at 1516-A Demonbreun Street.

Police said the bar was being padlocked “pursuant to a public nuisance temporary injunction issued under seal this week by a Criminal Court judge.”

In certain cases where enough sworn evidence is presented to show a public nuisance exists, the court may order a business to temporarily cease operations.

Metro Nashville police sent a SWAT team to 3000 Bar Friday afternoon after years of alleged problems. (Courtesy: MNPD)

In the tweet, police noted several years of alleged problems at the bar. However, no further information was immediately available.

In March 2022, Metro police responded to a shots fired call at 1 a.m. outside of 3000 Bar. Witnesses said the incident started as an argument inside the business and spilled outside.

A woman reportedly fired shots into the air and one of the gunshots struck and injured a person in a nearby apartment.