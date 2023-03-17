NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple felony drug charges after police reportedly found 300 Xanax bars, several M30 fentanyl pills and more in his backpack.

On Tuesday, March 15, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department pulled over a maroon Dodge Charger they said was speeding near Old Hickory Boulevard and Lebanon Pike, according to an affidavit.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of a Chili’s, where police said a passenger in the car, later identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Holmes, got out and ran toward a small wood line. The driver then sped back onto Old Hickory Boulevard.

Officers chased after Holmes, who they said tripped and fell. He was taken into custody, and police searched a black backpack Holmes had reportedly grabbed as he ran from the car. Several drugs were found inside, according to the affidavit.

In total, authorities said they found 32.07 grams of cocaine, around 300 Xanax bars, three bags containing 30.5 grams of M30 fentanyl pills, a bag with 15.64 grams of crystal meth, a single Oxycodone pill and a bag of a crushed blue substance believed to be M30 fentanyl.

Holmes was booked into jail on five felony drug charges and two misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony charges against him include possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of meth with intent, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance with intent and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

He was still behind bars Friday with a $75,000 bond.