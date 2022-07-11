NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a woman was hospitalized for an overdose, she was then taken into custody Monday morning for leaving her toddler alone for hours, Metro Nashville police said.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reportedly responded to a call about an overdose at the Rodeway Inn located at 837 Briley Parkway. Metro Nashville Police documents said that when crews arrived Michelle Northcutt, 36, was unresponsive, and she was transported to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital.

Michelle Northcutt (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NFD allegedly told Metro officers that Northcutt’s three-year-old daughter was walking in and out of the room at the time of their arrival. When officers spoke with Northcutt, MNPD said she admitted to snorting a white powdery substance while her daughter was present.

She reportedly thought the power was Xanax, and that her ex-girlfriend may have been in the room with her toddler, but she was unsure.

Police said because the child was “exposed to her mother overdosing and left alone in a dangerous hotel room for six hours,” Northcutt was charged with felony child neglect.