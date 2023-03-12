NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old is reported to be in ‘very critical condition’ after he was found unresponsive at an indoor pool of a hotel on Friday evening.

According to Metro police, the 3-year-old boy, from Illinois, went swimming with his 5-year-old brother at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say the boys were accompanied by their mom’s adult female friend while the mother took a nap.

Preliminary investigation shows the adult woman left the pool area for an unknown amount of time and the 3-year-old was found unresponsive when she returned.

Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Youth Services detectives are leading the continuing investigation, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.