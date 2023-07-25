NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3-year-old’s drowning reported Monday night on Roundwood Forest Lane appears to be accidental, according to Metro Nashville police.

According to police, 3-year-old Isaac Leonardo was playing in the backyard of a relative’s home near an inground pool.

When Leonardo’s mother went to check on him, she reportedly found the boy in the pool. She pulled the 3-year-old from the pool and began CPR.

Leonardo was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he died.